Racine Lutheran tipped and eventually toppled Burlington Catholic Central 46-34 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 8, Burlington Catholic Central faced off against Racine William Horlick and Racine Lutheran took on Greendale Martin Luther on January 8 at Racine Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

