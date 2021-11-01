The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and state Division of Community Corrections completed 133 supervised compliance checks on registered sex offenders throughout the county during Halloween trick-or-treat hours on Sunday.

The sex offenders, who are under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC), each signed an agreement requiring them to remain indoors, at home for a minimum of one hour before, during and after locally scheduled Halloween trick-or-treating. They were also not allowed to participate in any type of Halloween or trick-or-treat activities.

The compliance checks found three rules violations with three offenders taken into custody – for violating a prohibition on alcohol and for failure to comply with specific DOC Halloween rules. DOC also issued a warrant for an offender, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.