BRISTOL – Kenosha County authorities recovered the body of 14-year-old Aiden F. Braim, who drowned at a private campground pond here on Saturday.

Using sonar technologies, personnel from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department located Braim’s body about 6 to 9 feet below the surface of a pond at Happy Acres Kampground, 22230 45th St. in Bristol, about 9 a.m. Sunday. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner confirmed the drowning death.

Search in Bristol pond spans 2 days

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the campground at about 8:23 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, the boy’s mother reported that he had last been seen near the pond around 5 p.m. The mother stated that the boy was able swim and was not wearing a floatation device. Deputies checked areas surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the 14-year-old.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue arrived a short time later and started searching the pond using immersion suits. They were joined by drone operators from Walworth County and Pleasant Prairie. The search was eventually called off because of darkness. The search was resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-605-5100.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555 (Monday through Friday) or the 24/7 Crisis Line at 262-657-7188.

