Burlington Catholic Central’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Whitefish Bay Dominican 63-15 on October 14 in Wisconsin football.

In recent action on October 2, Whitefish Bay Dominican faced off against Jackson Living Word Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central took on Racine Lutheran on October 1 at Racine Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

