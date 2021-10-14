A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Racine Lutheran turned out the lights on Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran 49-6 on October 14 in Wisconsin football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Crusaders registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Wolfpack.

In recent action on October 1, Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran faced off against Kenosha Christian Life and Racine Lutheran took on Burlington Catholic Central on October 1 at Racine Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.