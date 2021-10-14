Pulaski corralled Manitowoc Lincoln’s offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 14.

Recently on October 1 , Manitowoc Lincoln squared up on Menasha in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Pulaski broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-0 lead over Manitowoc Lincoln.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

