The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Greenfield Whitnall didn’t mind, dispatching Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran 42-35 during this Wisconsin football game.

There was no room for doubt as Greenfield Whitnall added to its advantage with a 21-8 margin in the closing period.

Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran took the lead 27-21 to start the fourth quarter.

A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against Greendale and Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran took on Greenfield on October 1 at Greenfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

