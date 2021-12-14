A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Whitefish Bay Dominican turned out the lights on Burlington Catholic Central 95-52 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 4, Whitefish Bay Dominican faced off against West Allis Central and Burlington Catholic Central took on Kenosha St Joseph on December 3 at Kenosha St Joseph High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.