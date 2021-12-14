Waukesha Catholic Memorial poked just enough holes in Waukesha South’s defense to garner a taut 69-66 victory at Waukesha South High on December 14 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Waukesha South took a 63-61 lead over Waukesha Catholic Memorial heading to the intermission locker room.

The start wasn’t the problem for Waukesha South, who began with a 32-31 edge over Waukesha Catholic Memorial through the end of the first half.

In recent action on December 8, Waukesha South faced off against Whitefish Bay and Waukesha Catholic Memorial took on Hartland Arrowhead on December 3 at Hartland Arrowhead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

