Waukesha Catholic Memorial offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Waukesha South with an all-around effort during this 74-29 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 14.

In recent action on December 3, Waukesha South faced off against Oconomowoc and Waukesha Catholic Memorial took on Wales Kettle Moraine on November 30 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. For a full recap, click here.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial registered a 57-21 advantage at intermission over Waukesha South.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.