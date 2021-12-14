Wales Kettle Moraine topped Hartland Arrowhead 50-41 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 14.

The Lasers registered a 50-41 advantage at halftime over the Warhawks.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 23-23 tie through the first half.

In recent action on November 30, Hartland Arrowhead faced off against Muskego and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on November 30 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.