Stretched out and finally snapped, Waterford put just enough pressure on Elkhorn Area to earn a 54-40 victory at Waterford High on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 3, Waterford faced off against Burlington and Elkhorn Area took on East Troy on November 30 at East Troy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

