New Berlin Eisenhower’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Greendale 64-22 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 9, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Greendale took on New Berlin West on December 3 at Greendale High School. Click here for a recap

New Berlin Eisenhower’s offense struck to a 64-22 lead over Greendale at the intermission.

New Berlin Eisenhower thundered in front of Greendale 38-10 to begin the second half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.