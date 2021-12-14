Greenfield handled Greenfield Whitnall 82-43 in an impressive showing in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 14.

Greenfield fought to an 82-43 halftime margin at Greenfield Whitnall’s expense.

The Hustlin’ Hawks made the first move by forging a 42-25 margin over the Falcons after the first half.

In recent action on December 9, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Greenfield took on Brown Deer on December 3 at Brown Deer High School. For more, click here.

