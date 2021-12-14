With little to no wiggle room, Village of Pewaukee nosed past Milwaukee Pius XI 43-42 on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

The Popes got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 42-40 margin over the Pirates at half.

Village of Pewaukee opened with a 28-26 advantage over Milwaukee Pius XI through the first half.

In recent action on December 3, Village of Pewaukee faced off against Cudahy and Milwaukee Pius XI took on West Allis Central on December 3 at West Allis Central High School. Click here for a recap

