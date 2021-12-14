Milwaukee St. Thomas More put together a victorious gameplan to stop Somers Shoreland Lutheran 64-45 on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 3 , Somers Shoreland Lutheran squared up on Greendale Martin Luther in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.