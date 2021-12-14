Shorewood left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cudahy 87-16 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on December 4, Cudahy faced off against St Francis and Shorewood took on Milwaukee Messmer on December 6 at Milwaukee Messmer High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.