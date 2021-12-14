Hartford tipped and eventually toppled West Bend East 62-47 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 14.

Recently on December 3 , West Bend East squared up on Port Washington in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.