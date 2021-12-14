Stretched out and finally snapped, Grafton put just enough pressure on Whitefish Bay to earn a 51-36 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 10, Grafton faced off against Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay took on University School of Milwaukee on December 8 at Whitefish Bay High School. For a full recap, click here.

