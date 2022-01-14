Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Brookfield Central passed in a 74-68 victory at Sussex Hamilton’s expense in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 14.

In recent action on January 4, Brookfield Central faced off against Milwaukee Marquette University and Sussex Hamilton took on Wauwatosa East on January 4 at Wauwatosa East High School. For a full recap, click here.

Brookfield Central’s offense moved to a 69-66 lead over Sussex Hamilton at the half.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sussex Hamilton, who began with a 37-29 edge over Brookfield Central through the end of the first half.

