A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Racine William Horlick turned out the lights on Kenosha Bradford 82-61 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 14.

In recent action on January 4, Kenosha Bradford faced off against Franklin and Racine William Horlick took on Racine Park on January 4 at Racine Park High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.