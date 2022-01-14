Wales Kettle Moraine broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Muskego 78-73 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Lasers’ shooting darted to a 78-73 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Wales Kettle Moraine opened with a 35-34 advantage over Muskego through the first half.

In recent action on January 7, Wales Kettle Moraine faced off against Oconomowoc and Muskego took on Waukesha West on January 7 at Muskego High School. For more, click here.

