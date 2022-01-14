Village of Pewaukee broke out to an early lead and topped New Berlin West 79-49 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 14.

Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee’s shooting stormed to a 79-49 lead over New Berlin West at the half.

The Pirates breathed fire in front of the Vikings 50-21 to begin the second half.

Recently on January 7 , New Berlin West squared up on Milwaukee Pius XI in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

