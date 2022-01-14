Playing with a winning hand, Union Grove trumped Delavan-Darien 72-60 at Union Grove High on January 14 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Union Grove’s shooting jumped to a 45-33 lead over Delavan-Darien at halftime.

The Broncos made the first move by forging a 32-29 margin over the Comets after the first half.

In recent action on January 7, Union Grove faced off against Burlington and Delavan-Darien took on Salem Westosha Central on January 7 at Delavan-Darien High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.