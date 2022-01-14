Salem Westosha Central dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 73-44 victory over Lake Geneva Badger in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 14.

In recent action on January 7, Salem Westosha Central faced off against Delavan-Darien and Lake Geneva Badger took on Waterford on January 7 at Lake Geneva Badger High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Falcons’ offense pulled ahead to a 64-32 lead over the Badgers at the half.

The Falcons opened with a 32-19 advantage over the Badgers through the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.