Greenfield Whitnall’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 97-60 win over Milwaukee Lutheran for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 14.

In recent action on January 8, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against Kimberly and Milwaukee Lutheran took on South Milwaukee on January 7 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

