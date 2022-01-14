Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Grafton passed in a 62-59 victory at Hartford’s expense in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 14.

In recent action on January 7, Grafton faced off against Slinger and Hartford took on Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on January 8 at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.