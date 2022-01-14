Riding a wave of production, West Bend West dunked Port Washington 67-57 on January 14 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 8, West Bend West faced off against Plymouth and Port Washington took on Kewaskum on January 8 at Port Washington High School.

