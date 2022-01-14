Wilmot notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Waterford 64-54 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Wilmot fought to a 64-54 halftime margin at Waterford’s expense.

In recent action on January 8, Waterford faced off against Milton and Wilmot took on Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South Co-Op on January 6 at Wilmot High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.