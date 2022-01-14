Stretched out and finally snapped, Hartland Arrowhead put just enough pressure on Oconomowoc to earn a 65-54 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 14.

In recent action on January 7, Oconomowoc faced off against Wales Kettle Moraine and Hartland Arrowhead took on Mukwonago on January 7 at Hartland Arrowhead High School. For more, click here.

