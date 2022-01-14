Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Kenosha Bradford broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-14 explosion on Racine William Horlick in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 14.

Recently on January 8 , Racine William Horlick squared up on Burlington Catholic Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.

