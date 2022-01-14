Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Menomonee Falls passed in a 39-36 victory at Wauwatosa East’s expense at Wauwatosa East High on January 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 4, Wauwatosa East faced off against Sussex Hamilton and Menomonee Falls took on Wauwatosa West on January 7 at Wauwatosa West High School.

