Village of Pewaukee handled New Berlin West 74-51 in an impressive showing in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Village of Pewaukee faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and New Berlin West took on Waunakee on January 8 at New Berlin West High School. Click here for a recap

The Pirates’ shooting struck to a 74-51 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

The first half gave the Pirates a 21-9 lead over the Vikings.

