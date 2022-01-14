Milwaukee Pius XI dominated from start to finish in a resounding 79-28 win over Shorewood for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on January 14.

In recent action on January 7, Shorewood faced off against Brown Deer and Milwaukee Pius XI took on New Berlin West on January 7 at New Berlin West High School. Click here for a recap

The Popes fought to a 79-28 halftime margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

The Popes opened with a 42-18 advantage over the Greyhounds through the first half.

