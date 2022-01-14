Mequon Homestead collected a 70-52 victory over Cedarburg on January 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 7, Mequon Homestead faced off against West Bend West and Cedarburg took on West Bend East on January 6 at West Bend East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Mequon Homestead’s offense thundered to a 70-52 lead over Cedarburg at halftime.

The first half gave the Highlanders a 36-23 lead over the Bulldogs.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.