Jackson Living Word Lutheran showered the scoreboard with goals to drown Cedar Grove-Belgium 8-1 on September 14 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer.

Defense ruled the first half as Jackson Living Word Lutheran and Cedar Grove-Belgium were both scoreless.

