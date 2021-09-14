Dominating defense was the calling card of Oak Creek on Tuesday as it blanked Racine Park 7-0 in Wisconsin boys soccer on September 14.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

In recent action on September 9, Racine Park faced off against Franklin and Oak Creek took on Waukesha North on September 9 at Oak Creek High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.