Dominating defense was the calling card of Greendale on Tuesday as it blanked South Milwaukee 4-0 on September 14 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.

In recent action on September 3, South Milwaukee faced off against West Allis Central and Greendale took on Milwaukee Lutheran on September 8 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.