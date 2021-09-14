A stalwart defense refused to yield as Waukesha North shutout Waukesha West 1-0 in Wisconsin boys soccer action on September 14.

Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.

In recent action on September 7, Waukesha West faced off against Hartland Arrowhead and Waukesha North took on Oak Creek on September 9 at Oak Creek High School. For a full recap, click here.

