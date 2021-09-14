Hartford offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling West Bend East with an all-around effort during this 6-1 victory in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.

Recently on September 9 , West Bend East squared up on Port Washington in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.