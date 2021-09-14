Whitefish Bay’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Grafton 5-1 at Grafton High on September 14 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 10, Grafton faced off against Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay took on Madison West on September 7 at Madison West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

