Hartland Arrowhead posted a tight 21-14 win over Oconomowoc on October 15 in Wisconsin football action.

In recent action on October 1, Hartland Arrowhead faced off against Waukesha South and Oconomowoc took on Mukwonago on October 1 at Oconomowoc High School. For a full recap, click here.

There was no room for doubt as the Warhawks added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Raccoons, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Warhawks through the end of the first quarter.

