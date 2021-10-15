Brookfield handed Kenosha Christian Life a tough 35-21 loss in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Brookfield faced off against Kenosha St Joseph and Kenosha Christian Life took on Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran on October 1 at Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.