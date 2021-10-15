Brookfield Central tipped and eventually toppled Menomonee Falls 42-28 on October 15 in Wisconsin football action.

The Lancers’ position showed as they carried a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brookfield Central kept a 28-21 halftime margin at Menomonee Falls’ expense.

Brookfield Central drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Menomonee Falls after the first quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Brookfield Central faced off against Sussex Hamilton and Menomonee Falls took on Brookfield East on October 1 at Brookfield East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

