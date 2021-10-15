The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Burlington didn’t mind, dispatching Waterford 9-7 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Burlington faced off against Delavan-Darien and Waterford took on Elkhorn Area on October 1 at Elkhorn Area High School. For more, click here.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Burlington finish off Waterford.

The Demons broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 9-7 lead over the Wolverines.

The Wolverines constructed a bold start that built a 7-3 gap on the Demons heading into the locker room.

Burlington opened with a 3-0 advantage over Waterford through the first quarter.

