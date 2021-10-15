Waukesha Catholic Memorial painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Milwaukee Pius XI’s defense for a 64-14 win on October 15 in Wisconsin football.

The Crusaders’ command showed as they carried a 57-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense roared to a 50-0 lead over the Popes at the intermission.

The Crusaders opened with a 36-0 advantage over the Popes through the first quarter.

