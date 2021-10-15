Cedarburg broke on top and refused to fold in holding off West Bend East 21-14 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 15.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless second and final quarters.

Cedarburg’s influence showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead over the Suns.

In recent action on October 1, Cedarburg faced off against Whitefish Bay and West Bend East took on West Bend West on October 1 at West Bend East High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.