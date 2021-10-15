Union Grove offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Elkhorn Area with an all-around effort during this 35-7 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 1, Elkhorn Area faced off against Waterford and Union Grove took on Wilmot on October 1 at Union Grove High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Broncos’ offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over the Elks at halftime.

Union Grove drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Elkhorn Area after the first quarter.

