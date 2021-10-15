A vice-like defensive effort helped Franklin squeeze Racine Case 76-0 in a shutout effort in Wisconsin high school football action on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Franklin faced off against Oak Creek and Racine Case took on Racine William Horlick on October 1 at Racine William Horlick High School.

Franklin’s command showed as it carried a 70-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers’ offense jumped on top to a 56-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Sabers a 35-0 lead over the Eagles.

