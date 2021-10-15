Dominating defense was the calling card of Grafton on Friday as it blanked Cudahy 62-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 1, Grafton faced off against South Milwaukee and Cudahy took on Shorewood Shore/Mess on October 1 at Cudahy High School. For more, click here.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Grafton pulled ahead in front of Cudahy 56-0 to begin the second quarter.

